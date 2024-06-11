AMA Public Health Director wins 3 awards at 2024 ASDA

General News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Mrs. Florence Kuukyi, Public Health Director for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has received three awards at the 2024 African Sustainable Development Awards (ASDA) for her innovative contributions to public service.



The awards recognized her efforts in addressing continental challenges such as poverty, disease, and environmental degradation.



Kuukyi dedicated her awards to the Mayor of Accra and the environmental health fraternity in Ghana, emphasizing the importance of female leadership and collaboration.



She plans to continue improving public health initiatives in Accra, building on innovations like the Star Rating Public Toilet System and the Food Safety Net.