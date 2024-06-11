You are here: HomeNews2024 06 11Article 1949366
AMA desilts drains at CBD, urges traders to halt littering

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) desilted major drains in the Central Business District on June 6 to improve wastewater flow and mitigate flooding from heavy rains.

Led by Hon Francis Asare, the effort targeted refuse-clogged drains primarily blocked by market traders' waste.

Asare criticized traders, especially those selling second-hand items, for dumping refuse into drains.

He urged collective action to enhance city sanitation and warned of penalties for violations.

