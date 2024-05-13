Ablekuma North Assembly clears unauthorized structures along N1 Highway

Regional News of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly, located in the Greater Accra Region, has undertaken a demolition exercise to remove unauthorized structures along the N1 Highway at Awoshie Baah Yard.



These structures were situated within the utility corridor of the highway and in close proximity to the pedestrian walkway, where trading activities were taking place. This situation posed a significant risk to the lives of pedestrians and commuters.



According to the Daily Graphic, despite numerous warnings from the Assembly urging traders to vacate the area, their efforts were unsuccessful in persuading them to comply with regulations.



As a result, the Assembly proceeded with the demolition exercise to ensure the safety of road users and to maintain the integrity of the utility corridor.



The demolition exercise commenced at 3 a.m. last Friday to avoid disrupting traffic flow and to coincide with the ongoing Limited Voters

Registration exercise.



Kwadwo Awuah Asare, the Municipal Works Engineer, explained that this was phase one of the operation, with more phases planned for the future. He emphasized the importance of maintaining buffer zones around utility lines and pedestrian walkways, which had been encroached upon by the unauthorized structures.



According to Asare, the Municipal Assembly is committed to clearing all unauthorized structures from the buffer zone in the coming days.



The exercise aims to ensure compliance with regulations and to prevent future encroachments that could jeopardize the safety and well-being of road users and pedestrians.