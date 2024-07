Regional News of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: occupygh.com/

Heavy rains on Wednesday morning to midday have caused severe flooding in parts of Accra, including Abossey Okai.



Videos circulating online show cars submerged in floodwaters as people attempt to reach higher ground.



The rains, which began around 8 am, have caused significant property damage.



Flooding remains a major vulnerability for residents in Accra, the capital of Ghana.