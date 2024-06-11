Accra Academy 1993 alumni commence rebuilding fire-damaged hall

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The 1993 year group of Accra Academy has initiated the reconstruction of the school's Alema Hall, which was destroyed by fire three years ago.



The GHc2 million project, set to be completed by September, will feature three dormitory blocks, washroom facilities, a prefect’s room, and a hall master’s residence.



This comes after a 15-year-old student was identified as



Read full articlethe mastermind behind the fire that occurred on January 15, 2020.



At the sod-cutting ceremony, Project Planning Committee Chairman Kwaku Frimpong emphasized the hall's historical significance and its role in producing notable alumni.



He noted the challenges brought by the Free Senior High School Policy in accommodating increasing student numbers, highlighting the necessity of the year group's support to maintain a conducive learning environment.



Headmaster Ofoe Fiamawhle commended the 1993 year group for addressing the school's infrastructural needs and urged current students to value these contributions.



He also addressed the issue of student indiscipline, appealing to the Parent-Teachers Association (PTA) for help in orienting parents and managing student behavior effectively.