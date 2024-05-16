Accra Police command urges #DumsorMustStop organizers to relocate protest venue

General News of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Accra Regional Police Command has advised the organizers of the #DumsorMustStop protest to consider moving the protest location and adjusting its timing.



The upcoming demonstration, scheduled for Saturday, May 25, 2024, has raised concerns regarding public order and safety.



During a meeting at the Regional Police Headquarters on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, discussions centered on the notification of the protest and its potential impact.



The Police Command expressed worries about the initially proposed venue, Revolution Square, due to its proximity to the Jubilee House, designated as a security zone.



To mitigate risks to public order and safety, the Command recommended relocating the protest to Independence Square.



They also raised concerns about the proposed midnight conclusion of the protest, cautioning that such timing could compromise security measures and escalate tensions, potentially leading to violence.



Yvonne Nelson had informed the Ghana Police Service of her intention to protest against the government following erratic power supply. She announced plans for the vigil on May 25, from 8:30 am to midnight at Revolution Square, seeking public support similar to the 2015 dumsor protest she organized with other celebrities.



The Accra Regional Police Command reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order while facilitating peaceful protests within the Ghana Police Service’s mandate.



The protest organizers are yet to respond to the Police Command’s request for the change in venue and timing.