Adinkra Pie CEO has professed love to my 16-year-old daughter – Woman alleges

Businessman and Ashanti royal Barima Osei Mensah and Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Businessman and Ashanti royal Barima Osei Mensah and Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Barima Osei Mensah, an Ashanti royal and businessman connected to the Manhyia Palace, has faced allegations of proposing to a 16-year-old girl at his project site in Abuakwa, Kumasi.

The girl's mother has urged him to stay away from her daughter, highlighting his repeated advances and her daughter's distress.

Barima, the CEO of Adinkra Pie, has ten children with ten women and has been accused of neglecting his paternal duties.

The incident has raised concerns, prompting expected petitions to Child’s Right International Ghana, DOVVSU, and other relevant authorities for investigation.

It remains unclear if the Manhyia Palace is aware of these allegations.

