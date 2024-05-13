Afari Gyan is the most pragmatic EC Chair Ghana has had – Franklin Cudjoe

General News of Monday, 13 May 2024

IMANI Africa President Applauds Former EC Chair Afari Gyan for Pragmatic Leadership



Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has commended Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan, the Former Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), as Ghana's most practical Electoral Commissioner.



Cudjoe praised Afari Gyan's pragmatic approach to overseeing Ghana's electoral processes, attributing the successful conduct of numerous elections under his tenure to his adept handling of the country's political complexities.



While acknowledging that Afari Gyan faced challenges during his tenure, Cudjoe emphasized his effectiveness in navigating the electoral landscape.



"By far, he’s [Afari Gyan] been the most pragmatic of all the ECs [Chairs] that we have had," Cudjoe said during an interview on The Big Issue on Citi TV.



Expressing disappointment with the current EC Chair, Jean Mensa, Cudjoe lamented the missed opportunities to instill confidence in the electoral commission.



"I am so pained that just pragmatic simple stuff that she [Jean Mensa] could have pumped some sense into the other commissioners and then get a befitting EC whose public confidence would have been probably 70 or 80 by now. She failed abysmally," he added.