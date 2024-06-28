You are here: HomeNews2024 06 28Article 1955258

Politics of Friday, 28 June 2024

    

Source: classfmonline.com

Afenyo-Markin, Ashanti NPP group unhappy with Appiah-Kubi for rubbishing Napo as running mate

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Alexander Afenyo-Markin Alexander Afenyo-Markin

MP Andy Appiah-Kubi has criticized Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's selection as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate, angering Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and some NPP members.

Appiah-Kubi stated his personal disapproval, but Afenyo-Markin urged respect for party rules and measured language.

A group of Concerned NPP Members in Ashanti Region, called for action against Appiah-Kubi, accusing him of disrespect and working against the party's interests.

They praised Dr. Opoku Prempeh as an excellent choice for Vice President.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment