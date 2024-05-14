Ahiagbah admits voting in 2020 despite not having name in register

Politics of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, acknowledged casting his ballot in the 2020 general elections despite encountering his name's absence in the voters' register.



Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, Ahiagbah clarified that although he possessed a valid voter ID card obtained during the 2020 registration exercise, his name was inexplicably missing when he attempted to vote.



Ahiagbah recounted his experience, stating that when he presented himself to vote on December 7, 2020, election officials informed him that his name did not feature in the register.



Despite this setback, Ahiagbah noted that he possessed the necessary identification and was allowed to vote after raising the issue with the officials. He emphasized that only the Electoral Commission (EC) could provide clarity on why he was permitted to vote in the absence of his name from the register.



The NPP communications director's admission followed accusations from members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding his alleged involvement in double registration during a recent electoral registration exercise in Ketu South. A video capturing the incident circulated, prompting calls for Ahiagbah's arrest from NDC representatives, who claimed he had violated electoral laws.