Akufo-Addo ‘boys’ chartering $20k-per-hr flights for their families, stashing away hefty sums of our money– Mahama

Politics of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Mahama has criticized the NPP administration for its opulence, citing the use of private jets for trips that could be done by the presidential jet.



He mentioned the Minister of Defence's explanation that the jet lacks a shower for presidential use.



Mahama also referenced a minister hoarding millions of dollars at home, implying widespread corruption.



He promised to work with Ghanaians and international partners to retrieve ill-gotten wealth, emphasizing that the youth are aware of the administration's extravagance despite socio-economic challenges.