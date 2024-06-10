You are here: HomeNews2024 06 10Article 1948850
Akufo-Addo commissions the Law House

President Akufo-Addo commissioned the Law House on June 10, 2024, a 12-story building that will house the judiciary, Attorney-General's office, and Ministry of Justice.

The construction of the Law House began over 20 years ago and was expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

The Attorney General expressed gratitude to the President for his commitment to enhancing the judiciary's work.

This new edifice is expected to improve the functioning of the judicial arm of government.

