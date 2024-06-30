Akufo-Addo cutting US$5 million for Bediatuo’s daughter’s musical party

General News of Sunday, 30 June 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

President Akufo-Addo has reportedly allocated $5 million from the national budget to support a musical concert organized by Bempomaa Asante, the daughter of his Executive Secretary, Nana Asante Bediatuo.



This concert, part of the Global Citizens Festival in Accra, has drawn criticism given Ghana's economic struggles and government claims of limited funds for essential services.



The decision has sparked concerns over resource prioritization and potential conflicts of interest.



Allegations included previous vendors not being fully compensated despite substantial funding. Critics question the use of public funds for private events amid severe economic hardship.