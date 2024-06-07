You are here: HomeNews2024 06 07Article 1947620

Daily Guide

Alan, Cheddar wasting money for 3% votes – Survey reveals

The survey conducted by Professor Smart Sarpong revealed that candidates Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar) collectively gained only 3.6% support, indicating they are unlikely to cause upsets.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia leads with 38.9% preference, surpassing John Dramani Mahama. Regional support is nuanced, with the NPP dominating seven regions and the NDC leading in eight.

The survey also highlighted voter concerns, including unemployment, the economy, and social issues.

Despite these insights, a small percentage of voters (3.7%) may be influenced by financial inducements, highlighting a potential challenge in the electoral process.

