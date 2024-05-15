Alan Kyeremanten set to rejoin NPP- New Juabeng South DCE

Politics of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Isaac Apaw-Gyasi, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the New Juabeng South Assembly, has revealed that former Trades Minister, John Alan Kyeremanten, will soon rejoin the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking on the Angel Morning Show on Tuesday, Apaw-Gyasi stated that the decision to rejoin the NPP followed a peaceful resolution of the issues that caused Kyeremanten to break away from the ruling party to form his own movement.



Alan Kyeremanten broke away from the NPP in September 2023 to form his own political movement, the Movement for Change, which he classifies as a youth-led movement seeking to address problems faced by the country.



The movement has created alliances with other political movements and has declared its intention to contest the 2024 elections.



Apaw-Gyasi claims that the NPP has undertaken various steps to ensure that Kyeremanten's vision to have his image on the final ballot sheet for the 2024 elections is not realized.



He stated, “You don’t have to worry about our brothers from Movement for Change because they are joining the NPP soon…” He disclosed that meetings have been held and he is confident that very soon, Kyeremanten will return to the NPP.



“We have had conversations and resolved all issues. You can take it from me they are coming back,” he added.