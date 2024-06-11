Ambulance Case: Judge reacts to Minority Leader's absence request

General News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

The judge presiding over the case involving Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and a businessman, who are accused of causing a €2.37 million financial loss in an ambulance deal, has urged all parties to expedite the proceedings.



Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe made this plea in response to a request for Dr. Forson's absence due to parliamentary



duties.



She emphasized the need for the trial to progress without delays, drawing a parallel to how the court handled a similar case involving another MP, Mahama Ayariga.



Justice Asare-Botwe stressed the importance of prioritizing the court proceedings over other duties, noting that Dr. Forson is an accused person, not a witness.



She expressed her intent to complete the trial swiftly so that all parties could return to their respective responsibilities. The judge highlighted that the original plan was to conclude by the end of May 2024, but the process was delayed due to the dismissal of a defense lawyer.



The case, which centers on the alleged financial mismanagement in purchasing 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016, has seen both Dr. Forson and the businessman plead not guilty to multiple charges.



The prosecution claims that the ambulances, procured through a controversial single-source agreement, did not meet the required specifications. The judge called for a focused effort to adhere to the trial schedule and minimize interruptions.