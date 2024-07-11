'Antibiotics not toffees, don’t take them at will,' Ghanaians told

Health News of Thursday, 11 July 2024

Source: GNA

Dr. George Amofa, former President of the Ghana Public Health Association, urged Ghanaians to stop taking antibiotics without prescriptions at a training for community pharmacists on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).



Held by the Adabraka Polyclinic in Accra, the event aimed to educate pharmacists on AMR's threats and promote social behavioral change.



Amofa emphasized that improper antibiotic use leads to resistance, making infections harder to treat and increasing disease severity.



The training, supported by the Commonwealth Pharmacists Association, aligns with the National Action Plan to combat AMR in Ghana, encouraging pharmacists to act as stewards in their communities and prioritize proper dispensing practices.