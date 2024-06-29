Asante-Akyem youth shock mourners by parading deceased friend at funeral

Regional News of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Youth in Asante-Akyem Akutuase carried the body of their deceased friend on their shoulders and paraded it around the funeral grounds, generating a mix of shock, support, and debate.



The act was met with both disapproval and humor on social media, highlighting different cultural and personal perspectives on funeral practices.



The incident sparked discussions on cultural norms and societal values, underscoring the diversity of views within Ghanaian society.







