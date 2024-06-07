You are here: HomeNews2024 06 07Article 1947737

Asantehene makes historic visit to Ga State June 9

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will make a historic visit to the Ga State on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

This visit is a major milestone in the history of the two kingdoms and will be marked with a special durbar hosted by the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

The visit comes after the Ga Mantse's recent participation in the Asantehene's 25th-anniversary celebration and 74th birthday celebration.

The durbar is aimed to promote peace and rekindle the strong ties of friendship between the Ga and Asante people.

