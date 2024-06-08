You are here: HomeNews2024 06 08Article 1948010

Source: GNA

Asantehene plants tree to mark Green Ghana Day

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged chiefs and people of Asanteman to participate in the Green Ghana project to restore degraded lands and forests.

He planted a tree at the Kumasi Royal Golf Park to commemorate Green Ghana Day, stressing his commitment to support the government's re-afforestation program.

The government aims to plant 10 million tree seedlings this year to combat climate change and conserve the environment.

The National Committee Chairman of the Green Ghana Project, Mr. Benito Owusu Bio, emphasized the importance of tree planting and encouraged churches, schools, and all Ghanaians to join the effort.

