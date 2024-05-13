Asantehene urges economic growth and entrepreneurship support

General News of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has emphasized the critical importance of Ghana redoubling its efforts to bolster economic growth and empower entrepreneurs in the nation.



Speaking during the culmination of his 25th anniversary celebration as the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool, Asantehene highlighted the enduring nature of Ghana's democratic foundation, stressing the pivotal role entrepreneurs play in national development.



He urged entrepreneurs to invest confidently in their homeland, emphasizing that despite changing governments, the democratic fabric of the nation persists.



"The greatest challenge our nation is facing is to redouble effort to grow our economy. Governments may come and go but the nation remains a democratic nation and they must look to their entrepreneurs for development," he asserted.



"That is why we will continue to encourage the entrepreneurs to show their readiness to place their money where their mouth is and invest more in the country of their birth," he added.