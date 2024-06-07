Asanteman Police Association donates Ghc80k towards Otumfuo Heal Komfo Anokye Project

General News of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Police officers from the Ashanti Region have donated GHC 80,000 to support the Heal Komfo Anokye Project, led by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The project aims to renovate the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), which faces infrastructural challenges.



The donation was made by both serving and retired officers. The delegation leader, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, assured Otumfuo of their commitment to professionalism and peaceful elections.



The project is part of the Asantehene's 25th anniversary legacy projects, seeking to improve KATH's infrastructure and provide a better healthcare environment for the people of Ashanti Region and beyond.