Ashaiman MP funds road repairs in his Constituency

Politics of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Source: ahotoronline.com/

Hon. Ernest Henry Norgbe, MP for Ashaiman Constituency, has been lauded by the Constituency’s Communication Officer, Mr. Joseph Awuku, for his personal contributions to improving road infrastructure.



Speaking on Adekye Mu Nsem on June 26, 2024, Mr. Awuku highlighted that despite the government's alleged neglect, the MP has been using his funds to resurface major roads in Ashaiman.



Mr. Awuku criticized the Municipal Chief Executive and the government for the poor state of the roads and economic mismanagement, including the recent bailout of collapsed banks and microfinance institutions.



He urged the government to prioritize citizens' needs and address the country's challenges.