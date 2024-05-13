Asiedu Nketia renews call for Akufo-Addo's mental health to be taken seriously

Politics of Monday, 13 May 2024

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, has reiterated his concerns about the mental health of the President, urging that his recent actions and statements indicate a need for serious attention to be paid to the matter.



His comments were in response to the commissioning of the Prempeh I International Airport in the Ashanti Region.



Nketia criticized the timing of the airport's commissioning, stating that it appeared premature as the project was not yet completed.



He likened the situation to preparing fufu (a Ghanaian dish) without having soup ready, suggesting that the airport should have been fully operational before being commissioned.



"The commissioning of the airport is like pounding fufu when you’ve not prepared soup. The project is not complete but he has commissioned it. I’ve said that they should check his mental state because it is worrying. If the airport was complete, we would not still be using the old one," Nketia expressed in a video shared on social media by Onua TV.



This is not the first time Nketia has raised concerns about the President's mental health. He previously called for a mental health check after the President made certain statements that raised eyebrows.



Nketia's remarks have sparked discussions about the President's health and the need for transparency regarding his well-being. However, the government has not responded to these concerns, leading to further speculation and debate within the political sphere.



