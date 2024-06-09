Ato Forson trial: Kpebu accuses trial judge of travesty of justice in dismissal of mistrial application

Politics of Sunday, 9 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner, has criticized the trial judge, Justice Efia Serwah Asare-Botwey, for rushing to dismiss the application for a mistrial in the Ato Forson case without fully listening to the arguments of the defense lawyers.



Kpebu described the judge's actions as a "travesty of justice" and expressed hope that the applicants may receive justice from another forum.



The judge had dismissed the application and also advised Attorney-General Godfred Dame to recuse himself from the case, citing potential bias.



Kpebu's comments highlight concerns about the fairness and transparency of the trial.