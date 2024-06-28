Bawumia Running Mate: No decision has been made – Afenyo-Markin

Politics of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has clarified that no decision has been made on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate for the New Patriotic Party's 2024 ticket.



Despite reports suggesting Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh's name was presented and approved by the President, Afenyo-Markin stated that the National Executive Council has not yet finalized the choice.



He urged party members to maintain decorum during this sensitive period and to be mindful of their language to avoid public conflicts.