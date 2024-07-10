You are here: HomeNews2024 07 10Article 1959020

Bawumia begins second phase of nationwide campaign in North East Region

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his campaign tour Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his campaign tour

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will launch the second phase of his nationwide campaign for the 2024 General Elections today, July 10, 2024, with a visit to Nayiri’s Palace in Nalerigu. He will seek the blessings of the King of Mamprugu before starting his tour of the North East Region.

