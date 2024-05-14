Bawumia promises release of outstanding nursing trainee allowances soon

General News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced the imminent release of outstanding nursing trainee allowances for the year 2024, bringing relief to nursing and teacher trainees nationwide.



Addressing a large gathering of youth in Nalerigu, North East Region, Dr. Bawumia shared the positive news, eliciting cheers and jubilation from the attendees, particularly nursing trainees.



“The Minister of Finance has informed me that on Thursday, the Controller and Accountant General will transfer 177 million Ghana Cedis to the Ministry of Health, which will then disburse the allowances to nursing trainees,” Dr. Bawumia revealed.



The announcement sparked joy among the crowd, with nursing trainees openly expressing their appreciation for the government’s commitment to their welfare.



Dr. Bawumia seized the moment to underscore the NPP's dedication to supporting nursing and teacher trainees, contrasting it with the cancellation of allowances by the previous Mahama administration.



“The NPP has consistently demonstrated its concern for the youth by reinstating the nursing and teacher trainee allowances, a move that underscores our pro-poor policies,” Dr. Bawumia affirmed.



He emphasized the NPP's unwavering commitment to the welfare of the youth, contrasting it with the actions of the NDC, which had abolished these vital allowances.