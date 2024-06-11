Bawumia promises tax amnesty for Ghanaian businesses in 2025

Politics of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: GNA

Ghanaian businesses will receive tax amnesty in 2025 as the country transitions to a flat rate tax system.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, also the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, announced plans to introduce predictable import duties if elected President.



Speaking during his campaign tour, Bawumia emphasised that this predictability will help businesses plan better, reducing inflationary pressures.



He also highlighted the creation of a credit scoring system to be implemented by December 2024 and pledged to train one million youths in digital skills. Additionally, Bawumia promised to continue fighting corruption and to empower chiefs by amending the Chieftaincy Act.