You are here: HomeNews2024 06 08Article 1947941

Politics of Saturday, 8 June 2024

    

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Bawumia’s election as NPP flag bearer strategic – Abu Jinapor

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Samuel Abu Jinapor Samuel Abu Jinapor

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has endorsed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP Presidential Candidate, as a game-changer with a proven track record.

Jinapor praised Bawumia's initiatives, such as the paperless port system and drone service delivery, as evidence of his capability.

He believes Bawumia's record and ideas make him a strong candidate, unlike his opponent, former President John Mahama.

Jinapor attributed Ghana's current challenges to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War, and expressed confidence in Bawumia's ability to continue and enhance programs like Free SHS.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment