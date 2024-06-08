Bawumia’s election as NPP flag bearer strategic – Abu Jinapor

Politics of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has endorsed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP Presidential Candidate, as a game-changer with a proven track record.



Jinapor praised Bawumia's initiatives, such as the paperless port system and drone service delivery, as evidence of his capability.



He believes Bawumia's record and ideas make him a strong candidate, unlike his opponent, former President John Mahama.



Jinapor attributed Ghana's current challenges to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War, and expressed confidence in Bawumia's ability to continue and enhance programs like Free SHS.