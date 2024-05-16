Bawumia vows to slash govt size and expenditure by GH¢30bn if elected president

Politics of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced his intention to reduce the size of government and expenditure should he assume the presidency.



According to him, that will be by at least 3 percent of Gross Domestic Product, equivalent to approximately GH¢30 billion.



During an address to the nation in Accra on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Dr. Bawumia reiterated his commitment to limiting the number of Ministers and Deputy Ministers to a maximum of 50.



He emphasized this stance during an interaction with members of the clergy in the Northern Region, responding to inquiries about his strategies for curbing the escalating cost of governance.



"I have made it clear that I want to bring down government expenditure and the size of government by at least 3 percent of GDP, which is about GH¢30 billion over the next four years. I have also made it clear that I will have no more than 50 ministers, which is also to say I want to bring the size of government down," Dr. Bawumia affirmed.