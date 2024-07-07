Bawumia wants to resign as flagbearer of NPP because Akufo-Addo doesn’t support NAPO as his running mate — Captain Smart

Politics of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: ghlagatin.net

Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster, Captain Smart, has made allegations about Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia wanting to resign from his position as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 elections.



According to Captain Smart, President Akufo-Addo is not in support of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) being the running mate for Dr. Bawumia.



He also stated that Bawumia feels pressured and unsupported by President Akufo-Addo and a few other top-hierarchy NPP members.



Additionally, Captain Smart mentioned that the NPP, led by Akufo-Addo, is attempting to fake a coup d'etat to avoid being taken to court once he leaves office as president.