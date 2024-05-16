Being Muslim doesn't mean you can't get close to Christians – Bawumia

Politics of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence among Ghanaians of diverse faiths and religions for national unity.



During an engagement with members of the clergy in the Northern Region, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the significance of bridging religious divides, citing teachings from the Holy Prophet Mohammed. He expressed confidence in associating with Christians, emphasizing that such unity is encouraged by Prophet Mohammed himself.



"I don’t think that being a true Muslim means that you cannot get close to Christians. I don’t see how being a true Christian, you cannot get close to Muslims," he said.



"Prophet Mohammed said to the Muslims that of all the religions and faiths of this world, Muslims should get closer to the Christians. That is what the Prophet Mohammed said and so I am very much comfortable and confident in getting close to Christians. My brothers and sisters are Christians and I cannot say that I will not get close to them," he added.