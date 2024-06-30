You are here: HomeNews2024 06 30Article 1955831

General News of Sunday, 30 June 2024

    

Source: BBC

Biden assures donors he can still win election

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

President Biden and the First Lady arriving in New Jersey for a fundraiser President Biden and the First Lady arriving in New Jersey for a fundraiser

US President Joe Biden has reassured Democrat donors of his ability to win the presidential election against Donald Trump, despite a poor debate performance raising concerns.

At fundraising events, Biden acknowledged his subpar debate showing but committed to fighting harder. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and former President Barack Obama expressed strong support for Biden.

Despite criticisms and calls for a new candidate, Biden's campaign emphasized resilience, citing no change in voter opinions from internal polling.

Post-debate, Biden raised over $27 million. A poll showed 62% believed Trump won the debate, but the campaign insists the race remains close.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment