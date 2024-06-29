Biden vows to fight on in first speech after Trump debate

General News of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Source: BBC

US President Joe Biden defended his age and candidacy in a spirited speech in North Carolina, after a poor debate performance against Donald Trump raised concerns among Democrats.



Acknowledging he’s "not a young man," Biden, 81, stressed his competence and commitment, assuring supporters he could serve another term. Trump, 78, critiqued Biden's competence, not age, and celebrated his debate performance.



Despite internal Democratic anxiety and calls for Biden to step down, public support from figures like Barack Obama emerged.



Biden’s campaign dismissed stepping down, highlighted recent fundraising successes, and emphasized Biden's past victory over Trump.