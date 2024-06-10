Blame Mahama, NDC PC on Ato Koomson stabbing -Kojo Anim

Politics of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: thenewcrusadingguideonline.com

Kojo Anim, Campaign Manager for Awutu Senya East MP Hawa Koomson, has blamed former President John Dramani Mahama for inciting violence, following the stabbing of Ato Koomson, Hawa Koomson's son, by NDC Branch Organizer Usman Haruna.



Anim accused Mahama of motivating NDC members to attack NPP supporters and urges Ghanaians to reject Mahama's leadership.



The same day, NDC Parliamentary candidate Phyllis Naa Koryoo and two others were arrested with firearms at the EC office in Kasoa.



The police are investigating, with suspects cautioned and some granted bail. Anim vows the NPP will restore order in Kasoa.