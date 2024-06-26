Bono region records 10 cases of measles within six months

Health News of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: GNA

The Bono Region has recorded 10 measles cases from January to June, with a total of 14 cases in 2023.



Dr. Prince Quarshie, Deputy Director of Public Health, expressed concern over declining immunization coverage in the region over the past three years.



He appealed to stakeholders to support improving immunization coverage, noting that it is a proven tool for controlling and eliminating life-threatening diseases.



The region has also seen a decline in Out-Patient Department (OPD) attendance, requiring a concerted effort to improve health outcomes.