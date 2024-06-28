Bulgarian Cultural Centre Opens in Accra

General News of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: bta.bg

A Bulgarian Cultural Centre opened Tuesday in Accra, Ghana, the Ghana News Agency reported Wednesday. It is designed to provide a meeting space for Bulgarians in Ghana and people of diverse nationalities.



It is located in a serene enclave in the Ghanaian capital and will be operating "as a standard facility with ancillary services to support business and tourism".



The interactive opening session attracted business and corporate individuals who experienced a part of Bulgarian hospitality and culture.



Nico van Staalduinen, Honorary Consul for Bulgaria to Ghana, is quoted as saying that the services at the Centre "represent the warm reception offered in Bulgaria".



“What you see inside here is what you see in the cities and the restaurants of Bulgaria in traditional styles… The Bulgarian culture is prominent in food and the way we dress and it is a great country for summer holidays,” he stated, and encouraged individuals to explore the country’s rich culture.