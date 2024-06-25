C/R: One lynched for stealing vehicle parts, another in critical condition

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

One person has been killed, and another is critically injured after being beaten by a mob for allegedly stealing vehicle parts in Awutu Akrampa, Awutu Senya West District.



The incident occurred on Monday around 5:00 PM when the robbers were caught removing parts from a parked tipper truck.



An eyewitness stated that she saw the robbers being beaten by a mob with sticks and blocks after asking her for water.



One of the thieves died from the beatings, while the other was injured and taken to the hospital.



The deceased has been deposited at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital Mortuary, and the injured person is receiving treatment at Winneba Hospital under police custody.