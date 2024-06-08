C/R: Two Okada riders crash to death during colleague’s funeral

Regional News of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Residents of Enyan Asempanyin in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District, Central Region, mourned on Friday as two Okada riders died in a crash during their colleague's funeral procession.



The riders were reportedly performing stunts and racing through the township after retrieving their colleague's body from the mortuary.



Despite warnings from elders, they continued riding recklessly, spurred on by a leader who offered money and alcohol for the best skills.



The crash occurred when one rider, Rasta, was riding recklessly while another, Kwesi, was speeding in the opposite direction. Both died, with Rasta passing away en route to the hospital.



Their deceased colleague, Daniel Nyarkoh, also died in a motor accident.