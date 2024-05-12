CDD-Ghana research fellow deems NDC's request for BVR serial numbers unnecessary

General News of Sunday, 12 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. John Osae-Kwapong, a research fellow at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has voiced his opinion on the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) request for the serial numbers of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits, deeming it unnecessary.



The NDC had previously urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to disclose the serial numbers of the BVR kits used in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise nationwide.



However, the EC, in a statement issued on Thursday, May 9, argued that sharing the serial numbers with external entities could jeopardize the security and integrity of the electoral system and its operations.



During an interview on The Big Issue with Selorm Adonoo on Citi TV, Dr. Osae-Kwapong reiterated his stance, stressing that the NDC should have confidence in the existing processes designed to safeguard the integrity of the voter’s register.



When asked if the NDC’s request was necessary, he responded, “Yes, in the sense that if it’s really about the numbers and the integrity of the register, then the processes that have been built into it should provide enough assurance. Even if you don’t have access to these serial numbers, these processes in place would still allow you to accept the integrity of the voter’s register produced at the end of the day.”