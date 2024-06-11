CHRAJ to investigate EC's equipment disposal practices following IMANI’s petition

General News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has agreed to investigate the Electoral Commission’s (EC) handling of the retirement and disposal of election-related equipment.
This decision follows a petition from IMANI Ghana, prompted by widespread public concerns over the EC's management of the country's limited resources.
CHRAJ has requested IMANI to provide detailed information regarding the allegations
Read full article