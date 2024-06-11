You are here: HomeNews2024 06 11Article 1949264
news

General News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

CHRAJ to investigate EC's equipment disposal practices following IMANI’s petition

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Electoral Commission (EC) Electoral Commission (EC)

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has agreed to investigate the Electoral Commission’s (EC) handling of the retirement and disposal of election-related equipment.

This decision follows a petition from IMANI Ghana, prompted by widespread public concerns over the EC's management of the country's limited resources.

CHRAJ has requested IMANI to provide detailed information regarding the allegations

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment