CPP confirms participation in 2024 elections, denies withdrawal reports

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has refuted claims that it will not participate in the 2024 general elections.



In a statement dated June 26, signed by Independent Committee Chairman P.N. Sorbodjor, the party affirmed its commitment to fielding candidates.



This clarification follows comments from CPP Director of Communications Sylvester Sarpong-Soprano, who suggested the party might not present a presidential



candidate due to internal disputes and legal challenges. He indicated in an Asaase Radio interview that these issues have hindered the party's ability to conduct primaries and organize effectively for the elections.



The official statement, however, dismissed these claims, stating, "It has come to the attention of the National Secretariat of the Convention People's Party, information circulating in sections of the media to the effect that the Party will not field candidates for the 2024 general elections. The Independent Committee of the CPP wishes to debunk this Information."



The CPP assured the public that it is finalizing plans to select candidates for the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections and will announce a detailed program next week.



