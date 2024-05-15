CSOs urge inclusion of National Philanthropy Policy in 2024 NDC manifesto

General News of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Several civil society organisations (CSOs) have urged the 2024 National Democratic Congress (NDC) Manifesto Committee to incorporate a National Philanthropy policy in their manifesto.



This policy would include tax incentives or exemptions to support charity work in Ghana, according to Graphic Online reports.



The call was part of a five-point proposal presented by 35 CSOs, who also recommended leveraging philanthropy to finance sustainable development goals (SDGs) for accelerated achievement.



Dr. Ben Ocra, Executive Director of Ghana Philanthropy Forum, and Feruzah Wuniche Salisu, Project Officer of STAR-Ghana Foundation, jointly presented these proposals during a meeting in Accra.



The meeting aimed to engage with the manifesto committees of political parties, including the NDC, to enhance philanthropy in Ghana for sustainable development.



Among the CSOs present were the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisation, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), Special Attention Project, ABANTU for Development, and others. The meeting, facilitated by STAR-Ghana Foundation in collaboration with WACSI and other partners, aimed to boost philanthropy in Ghana.



Key attendees included Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC's running mate, and Prof. Kwaku Danso-Boafo, Chairman of the 2024 NDC Manifesto Committee.



The CSOs also appealed for the revision of existing policies such as the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) and crowdfunding policies, which they deemed unfavorable to philanthropic actors.



In response, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang emphasized the importance of expanding Ghana's economy and promoting local ownership and growth. She highlighted the need to create bigger economic opportunities domestically.



Prof. Danso-Boafo reiterated the NDC's commitment to constitutionalism and consultation, noting that the party values the contributions of CSOs to national development.