CSU student assault: They deserved more beating – NDC Executive

Abdallah Jonathan Salifu, the Upper East Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, has defended the assault on students at Christian Service University (CSU) who allegedly disrupted John Mahama's speech.



He stated on Bolgatanga Dreamz FM that the students deserved harsher treatment for their behavior and praised the assailants for taking action.



However, he denied that John Mahama's security detail was involved, citing a statement by Stan Dogbe, an aide to Mahama.



The incident has sparked controversy, with the NPP attributing the assault to individuals associated with Mahama and calling for police intervention and an apology.