Cabinet approves Free SHS Bill

General News of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: The Chronicle

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has disclosed that Cabinet has approved a bill aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of Ghana's Free Senior High School (SHS) Policy.



The bill, set to be presented in Parliament by the Minister for Education, seeks to provide legal backing to the policy initiated by President Akufo-Addo in 2017.



Afenyo-Markin criticized the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for allegedly opposing the bill, questioning their commitment to the Free SHS program.



In response, NDC's Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, clarified that the party supports improving and sustaining the program but emphasized they haven't seen the specific bill yet.