Canada, Ghana pledge stronger bilateral and multilateral cooperation amid geopolitical complexities

Source: GNA

Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Martine Moreau, has reiterated Canada's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Ghana bilaterally and multilaterally.



She emphasized the importance of promoting global peace, democracy, and a rules-based international order.



Canada and Ghana have a long history of friendship and shared values, with Canada providing development assistance exceeding $3.2 billion.



The two countries are working together on economic growth, health, sanitation, agriculture, and climate change resilience.



The High Commissioner highlighted the significance of education and training, with Ghana being Canada's second-largest source of international students in Sub-Saharan Africa.



The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, acknowledged the strong bond between the two countries, rooted in mutual respect, democracy, and human rights.