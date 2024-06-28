You are here: HomeNews2024 06 28Article 1955411

Politics of Friday, 28 June 2024

    

Source: GNA

Canada, Ghana pledge stronger bilateral and multilateral cooperation amid geopolitical complexities

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Madam Martine Moreau, High Commissioner of Canada to Ghana and Ignatius Baffour Awuah Madam Martine Moreau, High Commissioner of Canada to Ghana and Ignatius Baffour Awuah

Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Martine Moreau, has reiterated Canada's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Ghana bilaterally and multilaterally.

She emphasized the importance of promoting global peace, democracy, and a rules-based international order.

Canada and Ghana have a long history of friendship and shared values, with Canada providing development assistance exceeding $3.2 billion.

The two countries are working together on economic growth, health, sanitation, agriculture, and climate change resilience.

The High Commissioner highlighted the significance of education and training, with Ghana being Canada's second-largest source of international students in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, acknowledged the strong bond between the two countries, rooted in mutual respect, democracy, and human rights.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment