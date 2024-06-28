Canada to strengthen partnership with Ghana

Politics of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Canada is committed to strengthening its partnership with Ghana and Africa for mutual benefit, according to High Commissioner Martine Moreau.



During a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Moreau announced Canada's focus on enhancing engagements with African countries.



The initiative aims to identify areas of mutual interest, including trade, health, education, agriculture, security, and climate change.



Ampratwum-Sarpong welcomed the move and urged collaboration between Canadian and Ghanaian businesses for shared benefits.