Canada to strengthen partnership with Ghana

Martine Moreau and Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong Martine Moreau and Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong

Canada is committed to strengthening its partnership with Ghana and Africa for mutual benefit, according to High Commissioner Martine Moreau.

During a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Moreau announced Canada's focus on enhancing engagements with African countries.

The initiative aims to identify areas of mutual interest, including trade, health, education, agriculture, security, and climate change.

Ampratwum-Sarpong welcomed the move and urged collaboration between Canadian and Ghanaian businesses for shared benefits.

