Cape Coast Diocese commends GCB Bank for educational support

Regional News of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Cape Coast Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana has praised GCB Bank PLC for its ongoing efforts to enhance educational infrastructure, aimed at improving the quality of education nationwide.



The bank's recent support includes the renovation of the Kwaman Methodist School in the Central Region, part of its broader initiatives to promote academic excellence and financial literacy.



In a letter to GCB Bank, the Cape Coast Diocese expressed deep gratitude for the construction and donation of a four-unit classroom block, library, water tanks, refurbished washrooms, and computers to the Kwaman Methodist School.



This support aligns with the church's commitment to quality education and holistic child development.



The Deputy Managing Director of GCB Bank, Emmanuel Odartey Lamptey, highlighted the bank's focus on CSR pillars such as environmental, social, economic, and governance contributions.



He emphasized the importance of collaboration between organizations to achieve meaningful and lasting impact, citing the Kwaman Methodist School project as a prime example.



GCB Bank's support extends beyond Kwaman Methodist School to other educational institutions like Bomaa Roman Catholic Junior High School, Acherensua Senior High School, Teshie Presby Senior High, and several universities.



The bank's CSR initiatives are guided by a philosophy of making a measurable impact in economically, physically, and socially challenged communities across Ghana.