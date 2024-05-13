Cecilia Dapaah case: Dr. Adam Bona urges Parliament to probe EOCO

General News of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Security analyst Dr. Adam Bona has called on the Speaker of Parliament to launch an investigation into the conduct of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) regarding the controversy surrounding the money discovered in the residence of former Minister Cecilia Dapaah.



Dr. Bona expressed concern that EOCO had simply returned the money to Dapaah after the expiration of the warrant from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) without conducting a thorough investigation.



In a video, Dr. Bona stated, “I’m calling on the Right Hon. Speaker of Parliament to institute a probe into the Cecelia Dapaa cash saga. I have a feeling EOCO is not telling us the truth. I now can say with certainty that EOCO has also become the headquarters of corruption.



There’s the need to investigate what happened between these two institutions under the executive; EOCO and Special Prosecutor are all under the Attorney General and so to have EOCO being handed the file to investigate this under money laundering which falls under them and to have them come back to tell us that they couldn’t do anything about it is mind-boggling and so as citizen and not a spectator I will ask Parliament to institute a probe into them.”



He emphasized that there are many undisclosed issues at EOCO that require investigation and expressed hope that a parliamentary probe would shed light on these matters.



Dr. Bona accused the EOCO boss of not being truthful about the money found in Dapaah’s home, suggesting that the agency was withholding crucial information.



The ongoing public dispute between EOCO and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has highlighted the differences in their approaches to investigating the source of the money found in Cecilia Dapaah’s house.



The OSP has criticized EOCO for its perceived reluctance to thoroughly investigate the matter, leading to a public back-and-forth between the two agencies.



The call for a parliamentary probe comes amid growing concerns about transparency and accountability in Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts.